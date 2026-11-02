How a Regional Airport Executed a Massive, Last-Minute Political Rally

When plans for a major political rally hosted by President Donald Trump shifted back and forth across a hectic week, the leadership team at Salina Regional Airport found themselves scrambling to pull off an event that wasn’t even on their radar just days earlier.

“I had no idea this was even on the radar, to be honest with you,” Salina Airport Authority Executive Director Pieter Miller told KSAL news while, reflecting on the whirlwind leading up to the main event. “It was a little bit up and down, but it has came together. The best part of this was watching all these teams come together, work towards a common goal, and getting to where we needed to be.”

Transforming a regional airport into a secure venue capable of hosting thousands of attendees required an intense, multi-agency response.

The logistical lift drew support from across the federal, state, and local spectrum, bringing together an array of agencies and personnel:

Federal & Military: Air Force, Marines, and the U.S. Secret Service

Law Enforcement & Emergency Services: Local law enforcment including the Salina Police Department and Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the Kansas Highway Patrol, Salina Fire and EMS, and the Saline County Emergency Management

Local Operations: Airport staff and dozens of community volunteers

“It was a massive lift, for sure,” Miller noted. “But we’re all professionals, everything worked out perfect, came out just the way it needed to be.”

Securing the perimeter, managing staging areas, routing traffic, and ensuring public safety required constant coordination across every department.

Well over 200 people worked tirelessly behind the scenes to execute the event—spanning security detail, Secret Service teams, airport staff, and dedicated volunteers who stepped up on short notice.

Despite the initial uncertainty and rapid turnarounds throughout the week, Miller expressed pride in how seamlessly the public safety agencies and community teams aligned to pull off the high-stakes event.