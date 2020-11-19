Salina, KS

Hospital Implements “No Visitor” ER Policy

Todd PittengerNovember 19, 2020

Due to increasing COVID-19 activity in the community and region, the Salina Regional Health Center Emergency Department has implemented a “No Visitor” policy effective Friday.

According to the hospital, as they continue to see community-wide spread of COVID-19, it is important to take appropriate steps to provide safety to staff and patients within the Emergency Department.
Exceptions to this include:

  • One caregiver for patients younger than 18.
  • One support person for patients with disabilities or impairments needing assistance.

Persons bringing patients to the Emergency Department are allowed to escort the patient to the triage area and then will need to leave after that.

At this time, no changes have been made to the visitor restrictions and screening policies currently in place for inpatients or for those coming for outpatient procedures at the hospital or its affiliated clinics.

Lindsborg Community Hospital and Cloud County Health Center will continue to review their own community’s transmission at this time and will make adjustments to their visitor restrictions as deemed

