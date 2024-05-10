Prep sports recap (5/9)

BASEBALL
SALINA SOUTH SWEEPS TRIANGULAR ON SENIOR NIGHT
GAME 1: SALINA SOUTH 9, BUHLER 6
GAME 2: SALINA SOUTH 8, HAYS 6
- Salina South closes the regular season at 13-13 overall and in 11th place in the 5A West standings. They are projected to travel to 3-seed Andover Central’s Sub-State bracket and face 6-seed Great Bend in the opening round. Official brackets will be released on Saturday.
REGIONAL SUB-STATE RESULTS
2-1A – MISSION VALLEY BRACKET
8) Horton def. 9) Republic County, 14-7
1) Mission Valley def. 8) Horton, 10-0
4) Wabaunsee def. 5) Jackson Heights, 12-2
7) Blue Valley Randolph def. 2) Onaga, 4-3
3) Frankfort/Centralia def. 6) Valley Heights, 10-0
SEMIFINALS – 5/14 at Mission Valley
1) Mission Valley vs. 4) Wabaunsee
3) Frankfort/Centralia vs. 7) Blue Valley Randolph
3A – HALSTEAD BRACKET
1) Kingman def. 8) Nickerson, 10-0
4) Cheney def. 5) Halstead 2-1
2) Hesston def. 7) Smoky Valley, 10-0
3) Haven def. 6) Hillsboro, 9-8
SEMIFINALS – 5/14 at Halstead
1) Kingman vs 4) Cheney
2) Hesston vs 3) Haven
3A – MARYSVILLE BRACKET
1) Ellsworth def. 8) Minneapolis, 15-0
4) Southeast of Saline def. 5) Sylvan-Lucas, 15-0
2) Nemaha Central def. 7) Riley County, 2-1
6) Marysville def. 3) Beloit, 18-11
SEMIFINALS – 5/14 at Marysville
1) Ellsworth vs. 4) Southeast of Saline
2) Nemaha Central vs. 6) Marysville
SOFTBALL
SALINA SOUTH SWEEPS TRIANGULAR TO CLOSE REGULAR SEASON
GAME 1: SALINA SOUTH 8, HAYS 5
GAME 2: SALINA SOUTH 9, MANHATTAN 6
- Salina South closes the regular season at 18-8, winning their last five games and 7 of their last 8. The Cougars are projected as the 6-seed in the 5A West standings and look to travel to the 3-seed Topeka Seaman bracket, potentially facing 11-seed Arkansas City. Official brackets will be released Saturday.