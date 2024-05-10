Prep sports recap (5/9)

BASEBALL

SALINA SOUTH SWEEPS TRIANGULAR ON SENIOR NIGHT

GAME 1: SALINA SOUTH 9, BUHLER 6

GAME 2: SALINA SOUTH 8, HAYS 6

Salina South closes the regular season at 13-13 overall and in 11th place in the 5A West standings. They are projected to travel to 3-seed Andover Central’s Sub-State bracket and face 6-seed Great Bend in the opening round. Official brackets will be released on Saturday.

REGIONAL SUB-STATE RESULTS

2-1A – MISSION VALLEY BRACKET

8) Horton def. 9) Republic County, 14-7

1) Mission Valley def. 8) Horton, 10-0

4) Wabaunsee def. 5) Jackson Heights, 12-2

7) Blue Valley Randolph def. 2) Onaga, 4-3

3) Frankfort/Centralia def. 6) Valley Heights, 10-0

SEMIFINALS – 5/14 at Mission Valley

1) Mission Valley vs. 4) Wabaunsee

3) Frankfort/Centralia vs. 7) Blue Valley Randolph

3A – HALSTEAD BRACKET

1) Kingman def. 8) Nickerson, 10-0

4) Cheney def. 5) Halstead 2-1

2) Hesston def. 7) Smoky Valley, 10-0

3) Haven def. 6) Hillsboro, 9-8

SEMIFINALS – 5/14 at Halstead

1) Kingman vs 4) Cheney

2) Hesston vs 3) Haven

3A – MARYSVILLE BRACKET

1) Ellsworth def. 8) Minneapolis, 15-0

4) Southeast of Saline def. 5) Sylvan-Lucas, 15-0

2) Nemaha Central def. 7) Riley County, 2-1

6) Marysville def. 3) Beloit, 18-11

SEMIFINALS – 5/14 at Marysville

1) Ellsworth vs. 4) Southeast of Saline

2) Nemaha Central vs. 6) Marysville

FULL REGIONAL RESULTS ACROSS THE STATE CAN BE SEEN HERE.

SOFTBALL

SALINA SOUTH SWEEPS TRIANGULAR TO CLOSE REGULAR SEASON

GAME 1: SALINA SOUTH 8, HAYS 5

GAME 2: SALINA SOUTH 9, MANHATTAN 6