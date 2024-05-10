Robbery in Oakdale Park

Police are investigating a violent robbery in a Salina park.

Police Captain Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News that on Wednesday evening sometime between 7pm and 8pm, an 18-year-old man was walking near the pickleball courts in Oakdale Park when someone charged him from behind and struck him in the head, knocking him down.

When he regained consciousness, he found his empty wallet nearby and contacted police about the cash that was stolen.

The victim told police he does not know who attacked him. Police did not disclose how much money was taken from the victim.