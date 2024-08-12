Horizons Grant Funding Available

Salina Arts and Humanities Horizons Grant funding is available.

According to the organization, the purpose of these grants is to provide support for organizational projects which place the arts at the heart of community development to build community through the arts.

The Organizational Project grant can be used for:

Cultural programming

Educational and/or professional artist visits

Commissioning of new work

Festival activities

Other projects that build community and change lives

First-time applicants must inform Salina Arts & Humanities of their interest in applying by September 20th.

Application deadline is November 1st for projects occurring between February 1 – November 30, 2025. Grants are available for up to $6,000 and require a 1:1 match.

Any nonprofit organization or local governmental unit in Saline County is eligible to apply. All applicants must abide by federal and state laws regarding civil rights, access for people with disabilities, and other non-discriminatory provisions.

Unincorporated groups are also encouraged to apply by locating an eligible partner who would be willing to apply on their behalf and serve as a fiscal agent for grant funds.

_ _ _

Guidelines: https://salinaarts.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/01-Org-Project-Guidelines2025.pdf

Application: https://salinaks.seamlessdocs.com/f/ya0ff89ywmze

PDF applications are available upon request

Contact Anna to start the conversation at 785-309-5770 or [email protected].