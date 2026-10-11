Honoring “Women of Achievement”

A group of “Women of Achievement” will be honored in Salina., whose leadership, dedication, and service help make it a better place to live.

On Thursday, November 5th, the community is invited to celebrate seven extraordinary women whose contributions have made a lasting impact on Salina during the 2026 Women of Achievement Honoree Celebration at Theatre Salina.

Organizers say the annual celebration brings together community members, families, friends, and local leaders for an inspiring evening recognizing women who have demonstrated excellence, perseverance, and a commitment to making a difference.

This year’s honorees represent a wide range of accomplishments, from strengthening neighborhoods and enriching the arts to advancing education, demonstrating workplace leadership, and inspiring personal growth.

The 2026 Women of Achievement honorees are:

Jane Anderson — Service to Community

— Service to Community Leslie Bishop — Workplace

— Workplace Melissa Burrows — Arts & Culture

— Arts & Culture Katelyn Jeske — Personal Growth

— Personal Growth Jennifer Kaufman — Emerging Leader

— Emerging Leader Kelly Mobray — Education

— Education Sylvia Rice — Lifetime Achievement (Posthumous)

Among this year’s recognitions is a special posthumous Lifetime Achievement honor for Sylvia Rice (former Visit Salina Director for the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce), celebrating her enduring legacy and the meaningful contributions she made throughout her life. Her recognition serves as a reminder that the influence of remarkable women extends far beyond their lifetimes.

The Women of Achievement Honoree Celebration is more than an awards ceremony. It is an opportunity to come together as a community, recognize the women whose efforts have helped shape Salina, and inspire future generations to pursue their own paths of leadership, service, and achievement.

Women of Achievement was first introduced by the former YWCA of Salina in 1993 to recognize the work of outstanding women in our community. Following the closure of the YWCA in 2004, the program was sponsored by Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland. This annual event has honored 107 Women of Achievement, 4 Young Women of Achievement and 5 Lifetime Achievement recipients, all who have made outstanding contributions in a variety of fields.

​Women of Achievement has now found its home at the YW Legacy Fund at the Greater Salina Community Foundation. Any proceeds from the Women of Achievement recognition event will be added to this fund and continue to make grants to individuals and organizations that support women, children and the eradication of racism.

​Grants from the YW Legacy Fund support a variety of causes close to the mission of the former YWCA. In the past, funds have been used to help fund the Salina Juneteenth Celebration, provide seed money to start new temporary foster care collaboration for children in police protective custody, and help girls from under-served and at-risk populations participate in Girl Scouts community-based programs. Since 2007, over $400,000 has been granted from the YW Legacy fund.

Community members are encouraged to purchase tickets and join in celebrating the remarkable accomplishments and stories of this year’s honorees.

_ _ _

Event Information

What: 2026 Women of Achievement Honoree Celebration

When: Thursday, November 5, 2026

Where: Theatre Salina, Salina, Kansas

Time: 5:30 PM – 7:00 PM

Tickets: $28.52

For tickets and additional event information, visit www.woasalina.org