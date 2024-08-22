Home Health Care Agency Going Through Changes

Despite what some people may have heard, an organization which provides home health and hospice care in three area counties is not closing, though there are some changes happening.

According to Memorial Health System of Abilene, Home Health & Hospice of Dickinson County (HH&H) has covered many miles throughout Dickinson, Morris, and Marion counties for many years. There is no question that the services they provide are greatly needed, and this is especially true in rural counties in Kansas.

HH&H has been a huge supporter of Home & Community Based Services (HCBS) waivers and has participated in the Frail and Elderly (FE) waivers, physically disabled (PD), and Intellectual/Developmental Disability (I/DD) waivers for a number of years. The patients on these HCBS waivers must be eligible for Medicaid. These waivers pay for these Medicaid-approved patients to receive services such as homemaking, errands, personal care assistance, and many other services that allow people to receive long-term care services in their home or community instead of in an institutional setting. In some instances, these waivers are the only thing keeping these people in their homes which is why the agency has taken these patients on when other agencies would not.

Senior Care Act (SCA) is another long-term waiver service that will be discontinued on October 1, 2024. These waivers also help to assist older Kansans with functional limitations in self-care and independence allowing the patient to stay in their home. This waiver is funded by a combination of state and federal funds and the cost to the patient is on a sliding fee scale based on income and assets who functionally qualify.

Home Health & Hospice of Dickinson County is one of the few agencies that have participated in HCBS and SCA waivers to provide the needed services within our community. For smaller agencies, the challenge to continue providing these services continues to grow increasingly. While it was never about profit and more about going the extra mile to take care of the people in the community, the small agency can no longer support the supply and demand of what it takes to provide these services. They have taken a loss for several years and can no longer sustain that loss.

Home Health & Hospice of Dickinson County is not closing. Their local staff is proud to be the only agency in the community that provides the kind of quality care to neighbors, friends, and family, and will continue to do so. HH&H has been in contact with multiple agencies that can assist patients to locate agencies or individuals who can provide these types of services and they are ready to assist.

Centers for Independent Living

Dickinson, Marion & Morris Counties: Intendent Connection – 785-452-9580

Community Developmental Disability Organization

Dickinson County: Disability Planning Org. of Kansas: 785-823-3173

Marion County: Harvey-Marion County CDDO: 316-283-7997

Morris County: Hetlinger Developmental Services, Inc.: 620-342-1098

Area Agencies on Aging

Dickinson, Marion & Morris Counties: North Central Flint Hills: 785-776-9294

Aging and Disability Resource Center

Dickinson, Marion & Morris Counties: North-Central Kansas ADRC: 785-242-7200

Kansas Department of Aging and Disability Services (KDADS) – HCBS Division

785-368-6246

If the waiver reimbursement should change substantially to meet the demand, they agency would begin accepting these patients again. They feel it is also important for the community to advocate in any way they can for these waivers by contacting Kansas Department of Aging and Disability Services (KDADS). Please do not hesitate to call Home Health & Hospice of Dickinson County if you have any further questions or concerns at 785-263-6630.