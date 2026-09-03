Holiday to Alter Some Services

The Labor Day holiday on Monday will alter some services, and Salina area public transportation.

Public transportation in Salina and the Salina area will not be running on Labor Day, Monday, September 7th.

According to OCCK, the organization which runs the services, transportation including CityGo, 81 Connection, GoAbilene, GoConcordia, KanConnect, OCCK OnDemand, and other transportation services will be closed on Monday, September 8th, in observation of Labor Day. No vehicles will run. All OCCK office locations will be closed as well. Transportation services and offices will resume normal operating hours on Tuesday, September 8th

City of Salina offices will be closed Monday, September 7th. Staff will return to the regular schedule Tuesday, September 8th.

City of Salina Sanitation Services will provide the regularly scheduled refuse collection on Monday, September 7th, ; however, the landfill will close at 2:00 P.M. and the Salina Drive-thru Recycling Center (SDRC), Household Hazardous Waste and General Services facilities will be closed. All normal hours of operation will resume Tuesday, September 8th.