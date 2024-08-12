Historic Train to Stop in Salina Again

An historic Union Pacific Railroad steam locomotive which periodically tours across the country is headed out on an eight-week trek and will chug into Salina for an overnight stop.

According to Union Pacific, Big Boy No. 4014 will depart on the “Heartland of America Tour” on Wednesday, Aug. 28 from Cheyenne, Wyoming, and travel across nine additional states including:

Arkansas

Colorado

Illinois

Iowa

Kansas

Missouri

Nebraska

Oklahoma

Texas

The Big Boy will leave Kansas City and chug into Salina on Thursday, October 17th. It will spend all day Friday, October 17th, at the Union Pacific Depot at 400 N 13th Street for public viewing. The locomotive then will leave Salina on Saturday, October 18th, headed to Hays.

The Big Boy returned to the rails in 2019. It was the product of more than two years of meticulous restoration work by the Union Pacific Steam Team. No. 4014 is the world’s only operating Big Boy locomotive. It made a stop in Salina in 2019, and again in 2021.

Big Boys are the heaviest single expansion steam locomotives ever built, weighing about 1,200,000 pounds.

The latest tour begins Wednesday, August 28th and will conclude Wednesday, October 23rd eight-week tour concludes in late October. The tour begins and ends at the Big Boy’s home depot in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

_ _ _

COMPLETE TOUR SCHEDULE

VIDEO: Big Boy chugs into Salina in 2021