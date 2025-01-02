Historic Railroad Concludes Successful Year

With the arrival of the Smoky Valley Limited Elegant New Years Eve dinner train back at the historic 1887 Abilene Rock Island Depot, the Abilene and Smoky Valley Railroad closed the books on a successful 2024.

According to the organization, with 21,383 riders on 258 trips, it was the 2nd highest ridership of their 32 years of operation. Riders from over 70% of Kansas communities, 45 states, and a number of foreign lands traveled the rails of Kansas history.

In 2024 the Kansas Legislature approved a bill that officially designates the Abilene and Smoky Valley as the state’s official heritage railroad. The legislation, HB2481, also names Santa Fe 3415, the railroad’s prized steam engine, as Kansas’ official steam locomotive. The bill passed the House and Senate unanimously.

Railroad officials recommend everyone to standby, as they are busy working on another exciting season in 2025.