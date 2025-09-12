High Plains Horseman’s Day Approaching

The Colby Community College equine program, Kansas State University Research and Extension, and the Kansas Horse Council will host High Plains Horsemen’s Day from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 20, at the Colby Community College farm east of Colby.

According to the school, the program will feature Becky Pearson of Pivot Point Equine Rehab, who will discuss horse health as well as rider fitness and wellness. Justine Staten from the Kansas Horse Council will also present, and Mike Woofter will provide an update on the proposed equestrian center.

Sponsors are Thomas County Farm Bureau and Outdoor Bank. Register for the free event at bit.ly/2025HPHD by Sept. 12 to be included for lunch and a chance to win door prizes.

For more information, contact Helen Giefer at (785) 460-4582 or [email protected], or Shanda Mattix at (785) 460-5464 or [email protected].