“Heart of Robin Hood” Takes Center Stage

“The Heart of Robin Hood” took center stage at Salina Central High School over the weekend.

The Salina Central Mustang Drama Department presented “The Heart of Robin Hood” by David Farr.

The notorious Robin Hood and his band of outlaws steal from the rich, creating a fearsome reputation among those who dare to travel through Sherwood Forest. But they do not share their spoils with the poor and are unloved by the people, who must also pay unfair taxes to the evil Prince John as he plots to steal his brother’s crown. In this time of chaos and fear, it is down to Marion to boldly protect the poor and convince Robin that he must listen to his heart if they are to save the country.

The production was special, with students working with professional stunt man and fight choreographer Sean Gestl. Originally from Salina, he helped coordinate safe stage fighting with the use of stage combat weaponry specifically designed for safe usage in staged productions.

_ _ _

Photo by Matea Gregg For Greater Glory Photography