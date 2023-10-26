New Dairy and Feed Safety Regulations Proposed

A public hearing will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 2, 2023, to consider the adoption of a proposed regulation that would update a dairy regulation. The hearing will be held in person at the Kansas Department of Agriculture at 1320 Research Park Dr. in Manhattan, as well as via video conferencing system.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture is proposing revisions to K.A.R. 4-7-716, to update references to the Grade A Pasteurized Milk Ordinance and other documents to the current versions in order to reflect standards established by the Food and Drug Administration that are adopted by state departments of agriculture dairy programs to ensure public health compliance in the production, transportation and processing of milk and dairy products.

A copy of the proposed regulation, as well as an expanded notice of public hearing, may be accessed on the KDA website at agriculture.ks.gov/PublicComment. Anyone desiring to participate via video conference must pre-register to be provided with a video link. Written comments can be submitted on the public comment web page prior to the hearing or sent to the Kansas Department of Agriculture, 1320 Research Park Dr., Manhattan, KS, 66502.

Any individual with a disability may request accommodations in order to participate in the public hearing and may request a copy of the regulations in an accessible format. Persons who require special accommodations must make their needs known at least two working days prior to the hearing. For more information, including special accommodations or a copy of th