Harvest Nearly Over

The Kansas wheat harvest is 93 percent complete, near 96 percent complete last year, but ahead of 88 percent average, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service crop progress report for the week ending July 13, 2025.

Overall yields for the 2025 crop ranged from slightly below average to excellent, depending on region and weather impacts. While many areas reported strong test weights and good protein levels, rain during harvest lowered grain quality in some locations, leading to yield losses and occasional field abandonment.

Erik Lange, Executive Vice President / Chief Operations Officer for MKC and Interim General Manager for Producer Ag, LLC — a grain marketing joint venture between Mid-Kansas Cooperative (MKC) and CHS Inc. — broke down this year’s wheat harvest for their 55 locations in 8 regions across the state of Kansas.

“We’ve been two days from done for the past 20 days,” said Lange, adding that the rain is welcome, but the timing has affected wheat quality and efforts to take harvest in. “Overall, it has been a good harvest, meeting or exceeding expectations from a yield standpoint.”

In the CHS southern plains region of Greeley, Wallace, Logan and Wichita counties, this year’s wheat quality is good, with test weights averaging over 60 pounds per bushel. Protein is averaging 11.75%, and yields are average to above average, with some pockets a little lower due to drought and stand issues at seeding.

In Seward and Meade counties, test weights are averaging 60.5 pounds per bushel. Protein is averaging 11%, and yields were excellent, above average except for some isolated areas with early season drought and stand issues.

In south central Kansas, Sumner, Harper and Cowley counties, test weights have dropped after rains on the ripe wheat, but the region is averaging 58 pounds per bushel. Protein is averaging 11%, and yields are varied by location — average to slightly below average overall. There was some spots with wheat streak mosaic and related viruses that caused yield and quality loss. Early season drought and stand issues also affected yields. Locations are still taking grain in south central and central Kansas and hope to be finished by mid-week.

In Reno, Harvey, Butler, Sedgwick and southern Marion counties, test weights have been affected by the rains, ending with an average of 57.5 pounds per bushel. Protein averaged 10.9%. This region — especially the northern parts — was above average, with great yields, good stands and good grain fill conditions.

In McPherson, Rice and northern Marion counties, there were some exceptional yields, due to good grain fill conditions and the cool, wet spring. Test weights average 57.7 pounds and protein is 12%. However, due to rains during harvest, there are some fields in McPherson and Sumner counties that will be abandoned and not harvested.

Yields have been good to excellent in the Dickinson/Clay county region, however, there was some WSMV in the southern part of the area that caused up to 30 to 40 percent yield loss. Test weights averaged 58 ½ – 59 pounds and protein was 11.5%.

In northeast Kansas, yields were excellent in northern Pottawatomie County and good in Riley and Wabaunsee counties, but only a small fraction of wheat is grown in this area. Test weights averaged 57.5 to 58 after rain on mature wheat, and they don’t test protein in this region.

In the Mid-West Fertilizer region of Labette and Neosho counties, both hard and soft wheat yields were average to below average and quality suffered from rain during harvest, with some wheat laying down. Test weights have been challenged by the rain on mature wheat, and there is some abandonment