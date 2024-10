The Colby Community College equestrian team, horse production program, and ag programs are hosting the annual Halloween ‘N Horses event from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29, at the college farm three miles east and one mile north of Colby.

According to the school, the free, family-friendly event is open to all ages and will feature horses dressed in costumes.

Children can enjoy treats and play games. No outside pets are allowed.

