“Good Samaritan Program” Fundraising Effort

Salina Presbyterian Manor has launched its annual holiday season fundraising tradition to raise money for the Good Samaritan Program.

According to the Manor, the Good Samaritan Program provides funding for residents in our community who have outlived their resources through no fault of their own. The money pays for monthly fees, and to cover essentials such as utilities, clothing, and personal hygiene items. Thanks to this program, our parent company PMMA (Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America®) is proud to say that no resident has ever been asked to leave one of our communities because they couldn’t pay.

“I really didn’t think I’d live to be this old. I did the best that I could with my financial planning,” says Pat Tomlins, 93. While PMMA maintains the anonymity of Good Samaritan recipients, Pat has allowed us to share her story so that others understand the program’s impact. “To lay my head down at night, and I don’t worry – my sons are so thankful. I have a feeling of security at this time in my life when I need it.”

Salina Presbyterian Manor has set a goal for this year’s Angel Tree campaign, and we hope residents, families, friends and neighbors will become our angels and help us meet that goal.

“Each donation to our Angel Tree campaign will stay here at our community, to benefit our residents locally,” said Melissa Brumbaugh, executive director. “Your generosity will make a meaningful difference, providing support to seniors who need it most.”

Right now, more than 390 residents across PMMA’s 16 communities depend on the Good Samaritan program. On average, every $50 donation helps one resident.

“Every night in my prayers, I give thanks for Presbyterian Manors and the Good Samaritan Program,” says Pat. “I’m old, goodness gracious, to make it this far with that kind of security – wow.”

Make a difference today, by visiting our website to complete the online donation form. The Angel Tree Campaign ends on January 15, 2025. Your support helps us continue fulfilling our mission to provide quality senior services guided by Christian values.