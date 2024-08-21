Geopfert Announces Additions to Coaching Staff

Track and Field Staff

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Director of Track and Field/Cross Country Travis Geopfert announced on Tuesday (Aug. 20) the addition of three more assistant coaches— Stephanie Brokaw, Christopher Goodwin and James Milholen, to his staff.

Below are bios on each assistant coach and quotes from Geopfert.

Brokaw, nee Brown, will work primarily with the cross country teams and middle distance runners. She spent the last three seasons with her husband Trey at Western Illinois University working with the same events. During that time, she coached multiple school record holders—last season Logan Lommel broke the outdoor 1,500-meter and 3,000-meter steeplechase records. In 2022 she guided the Leathernecks’ Female Student-Athlete of the Year Paulina Wuestefeld to the new 6k school record and helped WIU Male Student-Athlete of the Year Ackeen Colley to the indoor 800-meter school record.

“Coach Steph knows what it takes to compete at the highest level,” Geopfert said. “She was a consistent force in scoring points for numerous national championship teams. She has the mindset and understanding of what it takes to be big time. I’m looking forward to having her help these young people to reach their potential both on the track and on the cross country course.”

Brokaw is an athlete in her own right, running professionally. In 2012 and 2016 she qualified for the USA Olympic Trials in the 800- and 1,500-meters. Brokaw graduated from Arkansas in 2014 as a decorated athlete, winning the 800-meter indoor SEC champion and was part of the NCAA indoor championship distance medley relay (DMR) team her senior year. She was a 12-time qualifier for the NCAA championship and an eight-time First Team All-American. She earned her bachelor’s degrees in Communications and Advertising & Public Relations.

Goodwin joins the Wildcats as an assistant coach and director of operations. He previously spent the last two seasons at the University of Central Missouri as a graduate assistant working with the jumpers. As a coach he oversaw four NCAA All-Americans and 10 new top-10 school performances.

“Chris is a sharp mind in our sport. He’s a go getter that understands the value of hard work,” Geopfert said. “He relates so well with young people and I’m not sure if he ever has a bad day. A proven recruiter whose excitement for our sport is also contagious. I’m excited for our student-athletes to be around his passion and enthusiasm. He’s a young coach that has what it takes to be wildly successful in our profession. I’m very excited to have a young coach of his caliber on our staff.”

During his senior year, Goodwin was the 2022 NCAA Division II outdoor national champion in the long jump at 7.93m/26-0.25, the first event title for UCM and a new school record. He was also the MIAA indoor champion in the long jump and collected four First Team All-American honors and seven All-MIAA selections. He earned his bachelor’s degree in Secondary Education Mathematics and a master’s in Kinesiology.

Milholen comes from Adams State University in Alamosa, Co., where he was the assistant coach for sprints, hurdles, relays and jumps. Last season he helped coach the women’s team to a NCAA Division II indoor national championship along with a runner-up finish at the outdoor championship. Milholen also oversaw 10 All-Americans and four new school records.

“James developed into a terrific quarter miler in the NCAA system and is now proving himself to be an equally impressive coach at this level as well,” Geopfert said. “He’s got a great eye for talent and can connect with these young athletes as he has lived hit himself as an NCAA All-American. He’s going to bring some great energy and experience to our sprints group.”

Milholen graduated from Arkansas in 2022 after four years with six NCAA All-American honors and as a three-time All-SEC athlete. In the classroom he was a three-time All-SEC Scholar and an NCAA Academic All-American. He attended the University of Colorado for his graduate degree in 2023 and after graduating competed professionally at the 2023 outdoor and 2024 indoor USATF Track and Field Championship. He earned his bachelor’s degree in Political Science and a master’s of science in Organizational Leadership.