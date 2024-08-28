Generous Donation from Fire Department

Salina Area Technical College looks to receive a generous donation from the Fire Department.

This donation will be an Engine 6 (FD unit 426) firetruck that Salina Area Tech will utilize for their fire science rescue program. Salina Area Tech Executive Director of Foundation, Brenda Gutierrez says this program is “growing” and it affords the opportunity for students to learn and grow. She explained to Salina city commission the details of the program.

Gutierrez says fire science students will get hands on experience as it provides helpful resources and training for them. She also commends the support from the community and thanks the commission on agreeing to authorize the donation.

Salina Fire Department Battalion Chief Derrick Herzog said on February, Salina Area Tech contacted the fire department about reserving the fire apparatus.

Chief Herzog comments on how they have a strong relationship with Salina Area Tech and wants to continue strengthening their collaboration. He says this is good opportunity for the fire department to recruit students for future employees.