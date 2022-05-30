GCCC to Host Buffalo Jones Cowboy Poetry Gathering

Garden City Community College will host the Buffalo Jones Cowboy Poetry Gathering.

According to the school, the event will be on June 10th at 7 PM and June 11th at 2 PM and 7 PM inside the Pauline Joyce Fine Arts Auditorium on the GCCC Campus. Admission is sold at the door, $5 per person per performance.

The event will feature music, comedy, poetry, and more from some of the greatest cowboy poets and entertainers including:

Bob Bird

JD Blanton

Keith Downer

Don Eves

Leonard Hitz

Yvonne Hollenbeck

Bonnie Krogman

Jean Prescott

Gary Prescott

Sky Shivers

Also in attendance to bring history to life will be Lary Cole as Charles J. “Buffalo” Jones.

Charles Jesse Jones, known as “Buffalo Jones” (January 31, 1844 – October 1, 1919), was an American frontiersman, farmer, rancher, hunter, and conservationist. He co-founded Garden City, Kansas. He has been cited by the National Archives as one of the “preservers of the American bison”.

The proceeds from the event will go through the GCCC Endowment Association to be used towards the goal of hosting this gathering annually.

For any questions about the event, please contact Jeremy Gigot, GCCC Endowment Association Director, at 620-276-9570 or Leonard Hitz at 620-287-1562.

_ _ _

Garden City Community College photo