Gauchos Hand Wildcats Three-Set Loss Thursday

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Three players turned in double-digit kills for UCSB, as the Gauchos handed K-State a three-set defeat in the K-State Invitational opener Thursday night at Morgan Family Arena, 26-24, 25-22, 25-23.

K-State (2-6) was held to a season low in kills (39) in its second three-set loss of the season, as Cats were held under .200 in Set 1 and Set 3.

Senior Aliyah Carter led the Wildcats with 10 kills while hitting .167 to go with a pair of block assists. Liz Gregorski and Shaylee Myers finished behind Carter with eight kills each.

Emma McDermott compiled a match-high 16 kills for the Gauchos (3-8) and hit at a .364 clip. Eva Travis followed with 13 kills and Andi Kreiling had 12. Travis added 13 digs for the double-double, while Harper Hall paced an offense that hit .220 with 26 assists and 18 digs.

Izzi Szulczewski and Ava LeGrand combined for 26 assists, as K-State ran a 6-2 offense for the first time of the year. Symone Sims led the back row, registering 11 digs, followed by Ella Larkin with 10.

Brenna Schmidt had match-high five blocks (one solo, four assists) while Meg Brown and Myers each totaled three.

In total, the match saw 11 lead changes and 37 tie scores.

The Cats round out the K-State Invitational Sunday, as they take on the Oklahoma Sooners (5-1) Sunday at Morgan Family Arena.

FROM THE CATS

Jason Mansfield , K-State Head Coach

“Congrats to UCSB, they played a great match on both sides of the ball tonight. They are a good ball-control team, and it was tough for us to slow their offense down. I thought we took some great swings, and they played great defense as well. Getting out dug 69 to 57 and UCSB having 13 more kills tonight was probably the difference. We are right there in these games. We just need to find a way to make a couple more plays and it’s a different match. I still believe in this team and know we have the players to be a great team, we’ll regroup and be ready for Sunday.”

SET-BY-SET

Set One – UCSB 26, K-State 24

After back-and-forth action, the Wildcats scored six consecutive points to grab the 13-7 lead highlighted by three kills from Gregorski. The Gauchos came back and tied the set at 15-15, forcing a timeout from K-State.

Blocks from Myers, Schmidt and Brown tied the score 23-23 but was responded with a 3-1 closing run to hand the Gauchos set win.

K-State hit .195 in the first, while the Gauchos held a 18-12 edge in kill production. Gregorski and Carter each turned in four kills and Myers added three.

Set Two – UCSB 25, K-State 22

After four lead changes, UCSB rallied for three points led by two kills from Kreiling for the 19-18 lead. The Gauchos stretched their lead to three, 22-19, until the Cats won a challenge that led to a 3-0 scoring run. Following UCSB timeout, the Gauchos immediately answered with three points to take the set.

UCSB boasted a .267 hitting efficiency behind seven kills from Kreiling, while McDermott added five.

Set Three – UCSB 25, K-State 23

K-State overcame a three-point deficit and tied the set 14-all, before a UCSB service error handed the Cats the lead. Tied 21-21, UCSB turned in a 6-2 closing run.

