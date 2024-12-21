Funding Legislation Helps Farmers

Legislation passed Friday to continue government funding through March is good news for the agriculture community.

Chandler Goule, CEO of the National Association of Wheat Growers (NAWG), provided the following statement in response to Congress passing the American Relief Act of 2025:

“NAWG applauds members of both the House of Representatives and Senate for coming together to provide much-needed economic assistance and disaster relief for farmers nationwide. While this legislation also includes a one-year farm bill extension and short-term relief, it is not a replacement for a long-term farm bill. As we enter the 119th Congress, NAWG urges lawmakers to work quickly to pass a farm bill that strengthens the farm safety net and provides long-term certainty for producers and rural America.”