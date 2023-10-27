FSA Hiring Over 100 Pathway Student Trainees

USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) is hiring over 100 pathway student trainees nationwide. Recruitment and relocation incentives may be offered and salary ranges from $33,906 – $43,801 per year.

FSA helps agricultural producers invest in, improve and expand their agricultural operations through farm loans, risk management programs, and recovery support in times of economic stress or natural disaster.

Applicants must be enrolled or accepted for enrollment for at least a half-time basis at a qualifying educational institution in a certificate, degree, or diploma program with a cumulative GPA of 2.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale. Other requirements apply.

Candidates selected from these announcements may be eligible for non-competitive conversion to a permanent position in the competitive service, provided that all terms of the Internship Program are met and there is an available position. Conversion is not mandatory or guaranteed and is at agency discretion.

The application period closes on October 31, 2023. For more information or to apply visit: