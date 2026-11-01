From Start to Finish Line: Marathon is Saturday

Salina’s fifth annual marathon is coming up on Saturday, November 7th in downtown Salina.

Final preparations are underway for the Salina Crossroads Marathon. As one of Kansas’s largest marathon events, the race offers a scenic route in and around Salina.

Downtown Salina is readying to host hundreds of runners and spectators for the annual Salina Crossroads Marathon. Featuring a fast, flat, USATF-certified course that serves as an official Boston Marathon qualifier, the premier event brings together dedicated marathoners, casual runners, and local families for a full morning of competition and community support.

The multi-distance event features a variety of options for participants of all skill levels, including the full and half marathon starting at 8:00 AM, a 10K also starting at 8:00 AM, a 5K at 8:10 AM, and a Kids Half Mile starting at 11:15 AM. Beginning and ending in the heart of downtown Salina, the 100% paved course guides runners past several iconic local landmarks, including the notable “Mural at the Mill”, while offering a smooth and scenic route built for personal records. After finishing, participants will be provided food, drinks, and the most-asked-about beverage, chocolate milk!

Beyond personal finish-line triumphs, the Crossroads Marathon serves as a key community driver. Proceeds and fundraising initiatives tied to the event directly support local organizations, including Saline County Youth Sports, reinforcing the event’s commitment to youth fitness and recreation. Top finishers in the full and half marathons will compete for cash prizes and trophies, while every runner crossing the finish line receives a commemorative finisher medal.

If needed, runners can drop their gear bags off at the Salina Fieldhouse on race day, but please make sure to utilize your bag from packet pickup and write your bib number on the bag; your race bib will be required as proof to pick up your bag after the race. Medical support will be provided, and each aid station will have a first aid kit for basic needs. Medical personnel will also be roaming the course on golf carts. Each aid station can also communicate with race headquarters and roaming medical teams if medical attention is needed. Along with medical stations there will be 5 aid stations along the course, max distance between aid stations is roughly 2.1 miles. Aid stations staff will be handing lemon lime gatorade which will be in green cups, water in white/blue cups, and vanilla flavored GU Gels. There will also be a self-serve table besides each aid station providing a variety of things that the runners can grab.

With downtown streets closing to welcome athletes and supporters alike, city officials and race organizers encourage residents to head outdoors, line the course, and cheer on participants! If this sounds like something you’d be interested in and are wanting more information you can go to https://www.runsalinacrossroads.com/ to register.