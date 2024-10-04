FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL BROADCAST SCHEDULE

Week 5 of High School Football in Kansas will see several key match ups across the Salina-area! Below, find a complete list of Meridian Media’s Friday night broadcast schedule!

Preview all the biggest games in the area on Friday night, with Host Michael St. John, airing from 6-6:45 PM on 1150 KSAL and 106.7 FM.

HIGH SCHOOL GAMEDAY

SALINA CENTRAL VS NEWTON

The Salina Central Mustangs match up with the Newton Railers for the first time since 2019 on Friday night. Pregame coverage begins at 6:45 PM with Kickoff at 7:00 on 1150 KSAL, 106.7 FM and online at KSAL.com.

SALINA SOUTH AT VALLEY CENTER

The Salina South Cougars take to the road Friday, meeting the Valley Center Hornets in a game featuring a pair of 0-4 teams battling for their first win of the season. Pregame coverage begins at 6:45 PM with Kickoff at 7:00 on Y 93.7 and online at KSAL.com.

ELL-SALINE VS SOLOMON

It’s Homecoming in Brookville, and tonight the Ell-Saline Cardinals will take their three-game winning streak into a contest against the Solomon Gorillas. Pregame coverage begins at 6:45 PM with Kickoff at 7:00 on FM 104.9 and online at KSAL.com.

ABILENE VS MARYSVILLE

The Abilene Cowboys will return home Friday night for a key North Central Kansas League tussle, hosting the Marysville Bulldogs. Coverage begins at 6:40 PM with Kickoff at 7 on 1560 KABI and 95.9 FM, also online at KABIthegeneral.com.

WHEAT STATE SCOREBOARD SHOW

Following all the games, hear scores, recaps, and postgame reports from broadcasters all across the state of Kansas on the Wheat State Scoreboard Show with Host Michael St. John on 1150 KSAL and 106.7 FM.