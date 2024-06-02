Free Summers Meals, Programs Start Monday

With school out for the summer, Salina USD 305 is ready to offer free summer meals, including breakfast and lunch.

Free meals are for all children ages one through eighteen, with no signup, eligibility or paperwork required. Adults are welcome to eat breakfast for $3.00 and lunch for $5.00.

The Summer Food Program will operate June 3 – July 2, closed June 19.

Breakfast will be served 7:45 a.m. – 8:15 a.m. only at:

Central High School, 650 E. Crawford St.

South High School, 730 E. Magnolia Rd.

Cottonwood Elementary School, 215 S. Phillips Ave.

Sunset Elementary School, 1510 W. Republic Ave.

Lunch will be served:

Central High School , 650 E. Crawford St. 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

730 E. Magnolia Rd. 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Cottonwood Elementary School, 215 S. Phillips Ave. 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Schilling Elementary School, 3121 Canterbury Dr. 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Sunset Elementary School, 1510 W. Republic Ave. 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Salina Fieldhouse, 140 N. 5 th St. 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.

700 Jupiter Ave. 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.

As part of the summer meal program, there will be free activities, including book giveaways. The Salina Area United Way will get books to young readers as part of its Raising Active Wild Readers (RAWR) program. Among other things, the new and gently used, cleaned books will be available at selected USD 305 Summer Meals sites. The first book giveaway this year will be on Wednesday at the Cottonwood Elementary School meal location.

Visit Summer Food Program to view menus, activities and other information.