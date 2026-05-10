Free Summer Meal Program Returning

Children in Salina this summer will again be able to get a free breakfast, and lunch. The free summer meal program will return.

According to the USD 305 School District, children can start summer mornings with a free, nutritious breakfast, then stop by again for lunch, daily activities and free book giveaways through Salina Public Schools’ Summer Food Program.

The program runs June 1-30. It will be closed on June 19.

Free meals are available to all children ages 1 through 18 with no registration, eligibility requirements or paperwork needed. Adults are welcome to attend and may purchase breakfast for $3.50 and lunch for $5.75. Lunchtime activities begin at 12:15 p.m. and are provided by Salina Educators and Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland. Free book giveaways begin at 12:15 p.m. and are courtesy of Salina Area United Way.

Menus, the printable activity and giveaway schedule, printable flyers and additional information are available on the district website, www.usd305.com, by clicking on the Summer Food Program banner or by visiting the Food and Nutrition Services Department.

Breakfast will be served:

South High School, 730 E. Magnolia Rd. 7:45 a.m. – 8:15 a.m.

Cottonwood Elementary, 215 S. Phillips Ave. 7:45 a.m. – 8:15 a.m.

Heusner Elementary, 1300 Norton St. 7:45 a.m. – 8:15 a.m.

Lunch will be served:

South High School, 730 E. Magnolia Rd. 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Cottonwood Elementary, 215 S. Phillips Ave. 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.