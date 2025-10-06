Free Kansas Wheat Commission Recipe Books

Looking for new inspiration in the kitchen this fall or wanting to add a fresh twist to your favorite family meals? Be sure to request your copy of the 2025 Kansas Wheat Commission Recipe Book. This year’s edition features the winning entries from the 2025 National Festival of Breads (NFOB), making it a must-have for recipe collectors and home bakers alike.

“The National Festival of Breads celebrates the tradition of baking bread at home,” said Cindy Falk, Kansas Wheat nutrition educator and festival co-director. “This year’s winners shared not only the results of experimenting with new flavor combinations or ingredients, but also the joy of baking for family and friends. We hope you are inspired by the top recipes from this year’s competition to create something original in your own kitchen!”

The cover recipe for 2025 is Vegan Bakery-Style Orange Chocolate Chip Muffins, created by Sarah Meuser of New Milford, Connecticut. With bright citrus and sweet chocolate in a plant-based format, the muffins bring an indulgent yet wholesome twist to fall baking. The recipe earned Meuser the Quick Bread Category Champion.

The Yeast Bread Category Champion is Cranberry Hard Apple Cider Bread by Janet Gill of Canton, Ohio. Combining tart cranberries with the mellow flavor of cider, the loaf captures the cozy taste of autumn gatherings.

Also included in the recipe book are other top recipes from the NFOB, including Foolproof FAUX-caccia Biscuits by Susan Simpson of Harrington, Delaware, Hot Honey, Date and Goat Cheese Beer Bread by Janet Gill of Canton, Ohio, Shirley Temple Scones by Michele Kusma of Columbus, Ohio, and Texas Fruitcake Scones by Felice Bogus of Raleigh, North Carolina. The book also features Chocolate Praline Povitica, Jalapeño Cheddar Roulade, Lemon Meringue Spirals, Pimento Cheese Pull-Apart Bread with Hot Honey, Sticky Pear Claws and Wicked-Good Bread, all of which received honorable mention recognition.

“We love hearing how bakers use these recipes throughout the year, whether they become your family’s new favorite or the next ribbon-winning entry at your county fair,” Falk said. “You can count on these recipes to work, and the creative ingredient combinations, shapes and undeniable taste make these recipes perfect for any fall celebration.”

Recipes for each year’s book are hand-selected by teams of judges and tested by Falk at the Syngenta Speak for Wheat Test Kitchen at the Kansas Wheat Innovation Center in Manhattan. Volunteers and extension agents also assist with testing and distribution, ensuring the book reaches communities across Kansas and beyond.

The National Festival of Breads, sponsored by King Arthur Baking Company® and Kansas Wheat, continues to highlight the role of home bakers in America’s breadbasket. Additional support comes from Stafford County Flour Mills, Kansas Soybean Commission, Kansas Corn Commission, Hy-Vee of Manhattan and the Manhattan Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Request a free copy of the recipe book at kswheat.com/recipebook or explore this year’s recipes online at nationalfestivalofbreads.com/recipe.