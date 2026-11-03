Free Election Day Rides Available

Free election day rides in Salina and around the area will be available on Tuesday.

OCCK Transportation will be fare-free all day on Tuesday, November 3 for Election Day. Services include Salina CityGo, Abilene public transportation, Concordia public transportation, 81 Connection, KanConnect, and paratransit services.

In 2025, OCCK Transportation gave 1,300 rides on Election Day. Other OCCK services helped 80 people access polls to vote across the service region.

Microtransit on demand rides are not eligible for free rides.

To find the stop nearest your polling location, or to book a paratransit ride, please visit salinacitygo.com or call 785-826-1583.

November 3 is during the 6th Annual Kansas Mobility Week. During Kansas Mobility week, November 1-7, 2026, public transportation providers, Mobility Managers, the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) and partners across the state will host events to encourage Kansans to make efficient and safe transportation choices, promote multimodal transportation options, and roll out new initiatives and policies.

For more information about Kansas Mobility Week events, visit ksrides.org