Free Draws For Special Hunting Access

Exclusive access to land not normally open to hunting and above-average success rates might sound like an expensive hunting lease, but it’s not. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks’ (KDWP) Special Hunts program provides hundreds of such hunts each fall and winter at no charge – all you have to do is apply and be selected.

According to the agency, the Special Hunts program offers hunting opportunities with limited access to public and private lands, including select refuge areas, for deer, upland game, waterfowl, doves, turkey, and furbearers.

Available hunts can be viewed and applications submitted at https://programs.ksoutdoors.com/Programs/Special-Hunts/2024-Fall-Winter-Hunts, and a random drawing will determine who is selected.

This fall and winter, KDWP is offering more than 350 individual “Special Hunt” opportunities through one draw, as opposed to multiple draws in previous years. The application period is open now through July 28, 2024.

Resident and nonresident hunters may apply, though some hunts are restricted to residents only. When applying online, hunters will select hunts by species, date, and category, which include “Open,” “Youth,” or “Mentored” hunts. All applicants can apply for Open Hunts, regardless of age or hunting experience. Youth Hunts require parties to include at least one hunter age 17 or younger, accompanied by an adult age 21 or older (who may not hunt). Mentored Hunts are open to youth and novice hunters supervised by a mentor age 21 or older (who may also hunt, unless otherwise specified).

Email notifications will be sent to both successful and unsuccessful applicants in mid-August. Successful applicants will also be emailed their hunt permit and other pertinent information. Hunters are responsible for purchasing necessary licenses and permits required by law. Nonresident deer hunters must have drawn a Kansas deer permit this spring to be eligible for Special Hunts for deer.

For more information on KDWP’s Special Hunts program, visit https://ksoutdoors.com/Hunting/Special-Hunts-Information.