The USDA’s Farm Service Agency is offering a beginning farmer and rancher webinar later this week.

According to the agency, if you’ve operated a farm or ranch for less than 10 years, you are invited to join the National BFR Team for an overview of special USDA assistance and resources that are available to you. This session will provide information on various programs, how to connect with staff, and information you will need to get started.

_ _ _

Registration Information