Four Killed in Wrong-Way Interstate Crash

Four people were killed in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 135 south of Salina early Saturday morning.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Honda CR-Z compact SUV was traveling south in the northbound lanes of I 135. It collided head-on with an oncoming Toyota RAV 4 SUV.

The driver of the Honda, 36-year-old Jacob Aich of Hutchinson, was killed in the crash. A passenger, 29-year-old Kirkland Byers of Hutchinson, suffered suspected serious injuries. He was transported by EMS to the hospital in Salina.

The driver of the Toyota and two passengers were all killed in the crash. They are identified as:

31-year-old Lydia Barton – Wichita

13-year-old Jesse Kinney – Monument, Colorado

7-year-old Ronan Barton – Monument, Colorado

The crash happened at 12:25 AM Saturday, on Interstate 135 south of Salina just across the Saline / McPherson County line in McPherson County.