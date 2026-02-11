Foundation Depending on Match Month

Donations made to an area foundation through the end of the month will make an even bigger impact. Donations made in the month of February to the Post Rock Community Foundation will be matched.

According to the Foundation, as in years past, the Dane G. Hansen Foundation is providing a 200% match on the first $50,000 in donations to the Post Rock Community Action Fund. Thanks to donors, and the continued support of the Dane G. Hansen Foundation, February 2026 Match Month will significantly grow the Foundation’s endowed unrestricted grant fund and support Foundation operations, allowing us to make a meaningful and lasting impact across the Post Rock region.

In 2025, the effort generated over $75,000 to impact the community during the match event. This year, they have set sights on a goal of $100,000.

Donations may be mailed to PRCF, PO Box 62, Sylvan Grove, KS 67481, with checks dated and postmarked in the month of February, or give online at https://postrockcf.org/.