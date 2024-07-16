Fort Riley to Hold Full-Scale Exercise

Fort Riley, in conjunction with USD 475 Geary County Schools, will conduct a full-scale emergency-preparedness exercise on Wednesday.

According to the Army, the annual exercise provides Fort Riley and community partners an opportunity to test and evaluate emergency response procedures and processes.

During the exercise 1st Division Road will be closed temporarily from Bellavia Way at 1st Infantry Division Headquarters to Tuttle Ave. Patrons will be able to access the 1st Infantry Division Dental Clinic and 1st Division Child Development Center which will operate on their normal schedules.

Drivers are asked to be patient and allow extra time when traveling on post.

Residents, employees and community members can also expect an increase in emergency response vehicles and alerts associated with the exercise.