PREP – AVCTL 1 Fall Week 3 Recap

Another week is complete in the 2026 fall season in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League 1 as teams are beginning to settle into the early stages of the season.

The AVCTL 1 saw its first football Friday of the season last week as Salina South defeated Salina Central 21-17, Derby topped Eisenhower 45-21, Maize beat Andover Central 28-13 and Valley Center defeated Newton 36-34. Hutchinson lost 32-21 against Andover High and Maide South lost 28-7 against Buhler.

Here is a look at how each AVCTL I volleyball and boys’ soccer team did this past week and how the football teams did in their season openers:

CAMPUS

The Lady Colt volleyball team was swept in the Great Bend triangular on Thursday, losing 2-0 against Great Bend and 2-0 against Eisenhower. The Lady Colts split an AVCTL 1 triangular on Tuesday, losing 3-2 against Salina South and defeating Hutchinson 3-2. … The Colt boys’ soccer team lost 9-0 against Newton on Thursday. The Colts lost 6-0 against Garden City on Monday in the opening round of the Wichita South tournament. The Colts lost 9-0 against Dodge City on Wednesday. … The Colt football team will look for its first win of the season tonight when they host Eisenhower.

DERBY

The Lady Panther volleyball team got swept in an AVCTL 1 triangular on Tuesday, losing 2-0 against Maize High and 2-0 against Maize South. … The Panther boys’ soccer team defeated Eisenhower 3-1 on Thursday. The Panthers defeated Wichita Homeschool 6-0 on Monday in the opening round of the Wichita South tournament. … The Panther football team opened the season last Friday with a 45-21 victory against Eisenhower.

HUTCHINSON

The Lady Salt Hawk volleyball team got swept in an AVCTL 1 triangular on Tuesday, losing 3-2 against Salina South and 3-2 against Campus. … The Salt Hawk boys’ soccer team defeated Arkansas City 5-1 on Thursday. The Salt Hawks lost 2-1 against Liberal on Monday in the Wichita South tournament. … The Salt Hawk football team opened the season last Friday suffering a 32-21 loss against Andover.

MAIZE

The Lady Eagle volleyball team split an AVCTL 1 triangular on Tuesday as they defeated Derby 2-0 and lost 2-0 against Maize South. … The Eagle boys’ soccer team defeated Goddard 3-1 on Thursday. The Eagles lost 7-1 against Dodge City on Monday in the opening round of the Wichita South tournament. The Eagles lost 4-1 against Wichita Life Prep on Wednesday. … The Eagle football team opened the season last Friday defeating Andover Central 28-13.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Lady Maverick volleyball team went 3-1 on Saturday in the St. James Academy tournament. The Lady Mavericks defeated Basehor-Linwood 2-0, Olathe Northwest 2-0 and Olathe South 2-0. The Lady Mavericks lost 2-1 against St. James Academy. The Lady Mavericks swept an AVCTL 1 triangular on Tuesday, defeating Derby 2-0 and Maize High 2-0. … The Maverick boys’ soccer team defeated Andover Central 2-1 on Thursday. The Mavericks defeated Wichita Northwest 6-0 on Tuesday in the opening round of the Maize South tournament. … The Maverick football team opened the season last Friday losing 28-7 against Buhler.

SALINA SOUTH

The Lady Cougars swept an AVCTL 1 triangular on Tuesday, defeating Campus 3-2 and Hutchinson 3-2. … The Cougar boys’ soccer team defeated Andover High 2-0 on Thursday. The Cougars defeated St. Mary’s Academy on Tuesday in the opening round of the Salina South tournament. … The Cougar football team opened the season last Friday with a 21-17 victory against Salina Central.

VALLEY CENTER

The Lady Hornet volleyball team lost both matches of a triangular at Doniphan West on Tuesday. The Lady Hornets lost 2-0 against Linn and 2-0 against Doniphan West. … The Hornet boys’ soccer team lost 5-1 against Kapaun Mt. Carmel on Thursday. The Hornets defeated Wichita West 3-2 on Monday in the opening round of the Wichita South tournament. … The Hornet football team opened the season last Friday with a 36-34 victory against Newton.

2026 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Football Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Salina South 0 0 1 0

Maize 0 0 1 0

Derby 0 0 1 0

Valley Center 0 0 1 0

Hutchinson 0 0 0 1

Maize South 0 0 0 1

Campus 0 0 0 1

Thursday, September 3

Campus at Goddard 36, Campus 12

Friday, September 4

Salina South 21, Salina Central 17

Derby 45, Eisenhower 21

Andover 32, Hutchinson 21

Maize 28, Andover Central 13

Buhler 28, Maize South 7

Valley Center 36, Newton 34

Friday, September 11

Eisenhower at Campus

Hutchinson at Derby

Maize at Salina South

Maize South at Valley Center

2026 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Boys Soccer Standings

Overall AVCTL I

Team W L T W L T

Maize South 3 0 0 0 0 0

Derby 3 0 0 0 0 0

Salina South 2 1 0 0 0 0

Valley Center 2 1 0 0 0 0

Maize 3 2 0 0 0 0

Hutchinson 1 1 0 0 0 0

Campus 1 3 0 0 0 0

2026 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Volleyball Standings

Overall AVCTL I

Team W L W L

Maize South 10 1 3 0

Salina South 4 3 2 0

Maize 5 2 1 1

Campus 2 7 1 2

Hutchinson 1 6 1 2

Derby 4 3 0 2

Valley Center 0 7 0 1