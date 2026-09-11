Police Seeking Flag Thief

Salina Police are seeking tips in a case involving a couple of stolen flags. The case is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

According to police, between 9:00 AM and 6:00 PM on Wednesday, September 10, 2026, unknown suspects stole an American flag and a Salvation Army flag from the Salina Salvation Army, 1137 N. Santa Fe. Both flags were 3’x5’ in size and were displayed on the flagpole when they were stolen.

Total loss was valued

at $300.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call

Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#. Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, case 2026-23902.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.