Former City Manager Accused of Sex Crimes

The former city manager of Liberal, Russell “Rusty” Varnado, was arrested following a Kansas Bureau of Investigation case.

According to the KBI, the Liberal Police Department asked the state agency for assistance investigating in August when allegations arose. The crimes occurred between March and August of 2024, when Varnado was city manager. Following the allegations, Varnado was fired from his position.

On Nov. 19 at approximately 4 p.m., deputies of the Seward County Sheriff’s Office arrested Varnado, 37, on a KBI warrant for rape, sexual battery, and lewd and lascivious.

Varnado was booked into the Seward County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.