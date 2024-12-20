Former Astronaut to Speak at Chamber Event

A former NASA astronaut, best selling author, Columbia University engineering professor, and television personality will be the featured speaker at the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce annual banquet and meeting this spring. Mike Massimino will be the featured speaker at the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting. The event is scheduled for Tuesday, February 11th at 6:30 PM at the Salina Airport Authority. A networking reception will precede the meeting.

Mike Massimino was a spacewalker on the final two Hubble Space Telescope servicing missions and was faced with both success and life-threatening challenges as he performed the most intricate repair ever attempted in space, He persisted through three rejections over seven years to become an astronaut, including overcoming a medical disqualification by training his eyes and brain to see better. Mike has made numerous television appearances (including a recurring role as himself on the CBS comedy The Big Bang Theory) and has written several award-winning books. Mike uses humor and his unique storytelling ability to inspire audiences to identify the passion in their work, to use teamwork and innovation to solve problems, to provide leadership in the face of adversity and crisis, and to never give up when pursuing a goal.

“Salina has such a strong history—and future—related to aerospace and aviation that we wanted to celebrate that with our Annual Meeting this year,” Sam Browning, Chamber Board Chair, said, “We also know from historical feedback that favored speakers have been those who have shared inspiring words about leadership, professional/personal growth, and innovative thinking. We are excited to host Mike, as we think he is the perfect fit to ensure that this event meets the hopes and expectations of our attendees.”

The Chamber is also soliciting nominations for Chamber member businesses and individuals that include a President’s Award, as well as the Mace Braxton Volunteer of the Year, Sylvia Rice Excellence in Tourism, Best Place to Work, and Rising Leader awards. More information and a nomination form can be found at www.salinakansas.org/annualmembershipmeeting.html.

The evening will consist of remarks by Chamber President & CEO Renee Duxler; a brief review of the Chamber’s accomplishments in 2024, awards and recognition of Chamber members, and the keynote address by Mike Massimino.

Seating will consist of tables of eight, including dinner. Tickets for Chamber members are $65 per person. Tickets for non-members are $85 per person. Reservations for members and the general public can be made online at

www.salinakansas.org/annualmembershipmeeting.html, by calling the Chamber office at 1-785-827-9301, stopping by the

Chamber office, 120 W. Ash, or emailing Stephanie Gillig at [email protected]. Tickets will be reserved on a first-come, first-serve basis.

A limited number of sponsorships continue to be available for members. For details regarding the cost and amenities of the

sponsorships, contact the Chamber office.

The chamber has a history of bringing big name speakers for their annual banquet and membership meeting. Previous speakers include Jay Leno, Dick Vitale, Rob Riggle, Terry Bradshaw, Bob Costas, Cal Ripken Jr., Former President George H.W. Bush, and former British Prime Minister John Major.