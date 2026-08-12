For the Love of Film

If you love movies you’re invited to stick around for the conversation. The Salina Are Center Cinema’s “After the Credits Film Club” formed back in February. It is free and open to everyone—no membership required. Food and drinks are optional and on your own.

This month they’re talking all things The Odyssey and 4 Days in June, plus getting the scoop on what’s coming next at the Art Center Cinema

All are invited to pull up a chair, pour a glass, and talk movies. The monthly gathering is for film lovers, led by actress and filmmaker Kiki Bush, filmmaker Isaiah Marcotte, and Salina Art Center Executive Director Misty Serene.

Meeting on the second Thursday of each month at Martinelli’s, this casual, welcoming film club is where recent Cinema favorites come back to life through conversation. Each month features a focus film, but all films screened at the Art Center over the past month are on the table for discussion.

Together, the group will dive deep into:

Story and interpretation

Filmmaking choices

Acting

Music and sound design

Special effects and costuming

Cultural and emotional impact

Food and wine will be available for purchase, but no purchase is necessary to participate. Just bring your love of film and your curiosity.

Reserve your seat and join the conversation. Reserve your seat and join the conversation.

RSVP is required for seating. Space is limited—register now and be part of Salina’s newest film community.

Register Free Here