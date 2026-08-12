Sorghum Connection Field Days Set

The Sorghum Connection series, launched and enhanced by the Kansas Grain Sorghum Commission (KGSC) in 2024 in collaboration with K-State Extension and the K-State Department of Plant Pathology, announces a third year of comprehensive field days.

The field days are focused on data-driven management decisions that aim to improve producer profitability. At each on-farm location across central and western Kansas, participants will have the opportunity to visit nearly 1,000 research plots that showcase the latest agronomic innovations, management practices, and research findings.

Featured topics will include hybrid selection and performance, cropping systems, fertility management, and more. In addition, participants will hear from Kansas State University specialists and industry experts while gaining hands-on experience with precision agriculture technologies, including drone-based mapping and spraying applications.

Wednesday, Aug. 26 – 10 a.m., located 1½ miles west of Bavaria, then ¾ mile north on South Powers Road.

Thursday, Aug. 27 – 10 a.m., located ½ mile south of Dorrance on Road 200.

Friday, Aug. 28 – 2 p.m., located 2 miles east and 3 miles south of Dighton at the intersection of Road 120 and Mustang Road.

“The best conversations happen in the field, where producers can see research results firsthand and ask questions that matter to their operations,” said Dr. Rodrigo Onofre, who leads the program. “In our third year, Sorghum Connection continues to bring together specialists from across disciplines to deliver practical, data-driven insights that producers can put to work.”

There is no cost to attend, but it is requested that attendees register at www.ksgrainsorghum.org/sorghum-connection.