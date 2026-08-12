School Zone Handheld Cell Phone Use Illegal

As the new school year begins, Kansas drivers need to be aware of a new law that makes it unlawful to hold a cell phone while driving through school zones during posted, active hours.

“Whether it is parents picking up or dropping off their children, high school students driving to and from school or anyone simply driving through, it’s important to know that school zones are now no phone zones, at least using them in handheld mode while driving,” said Shawn Steward, Public and Government Affairs Manager for AAA Club Alliance in Kansas.

According to the organization, the handheld cell phone ban is in effect specifically during the hours before and after school, during posted school zone hours or when school zone lights are flashing. Drivers may still use their wireless communications device in a hands-free mode, such as speaker phone, with a hands-free device, or via Bluetooth hands-free mode through their vehicle entertainment system.

“The goal with the new law is to protect our children on their way to and from school,” Steward said. “Kids are particularly vulnerable around school zone traffic, especially with drivers distracted by their phones. Hopefully, this will keep drivers focused on the road and navigating congested school zones safely.”

The bill including this new school zone handheld phone ban was originally introduced by AAA Kansas. With support from law enforcement, transportation authorities, school and children’s advocacy groups, and other traffic safety advocates, the bill – Senate Bill 366 – passed the Kansas legislature in March and was signed into law by Governor Laura Kelly.

The new school zone handheld phone ban includes a 1-year grace period for law enforcement to focus on public education and warnings. Beginning July 1, 2027, traffic citations may be written and include a $60 fine.