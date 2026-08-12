School Zone Enforcement Begins

With school back in session, the enforcement of the reduced speed school zones in Salina will resume Wednesday.

Drivers are encouraged to be additionally aware of children, school buses, the school zones around schools, and the reduced speed limits.

Kansas law states that when a school bus stop arm is extended and the flashing lights on the bus have been activated, vehicles traveling in both directions must come to a complete stop. Kansas law also states that vehicles must stop and yield to pedestrians in marked crosswalks.

Motorists are encouraged to practice extra caution when traveling in the reduced-speed school zone sign locations.