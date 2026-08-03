Longhorns, Legends to Bring Abilene Old West to Life

Experience the sights, sounds and stories of the American West during Chisholm Trail Days: Longhorns & Legends, Aug. 15-16 at historic Old Abilene Town.

According to the Abilene Convention & Visitors Bureau, held during America’s 250th anniversary year, the two-day celebration features longhorns, Wild Bill Hickok, live entertainment and hands-on activities that celebrate Abilene’s role as the end of the Chisholm Trail.

Saturday’s event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and includes:

Three Longhorn Parades through Old Abilene Town at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Wild Bill Hickok stories at 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Wild Bill reenactments at 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Live string band performances

Can-can dancers

Games, face painting and photo opportunities

Food trucks throughout the day

At 1:30 p.m., visitors can watch the longhorns being loaded onto an Abilene & Smoky Valley Railroad freight car, recreating how cattle were once loaded for shipment from the end of the Chisholm Trail.

“There’s no better place to experience the story of the Chisholm Trail than the community where it ended,” said Julie Roller Weeks, director of the Abilene Convention & Visitors Bureau. “Families can watch longhorns, learn about Wild Bill Hickok and explore the Kansas cowtown that helped shape the American West.”

The celebration continues Sunday, Aug. 16, two weeks after the 150th anniversary of Wild Bill Hickok’s death, with the 1 p.m. dedication of a new bronze monument honoring the legendary lawman near Hickok’s Cabin at Old Abilene Town. A reception will follow in the Alamo Saloon.

Visitors are encouraged to make it a weekend by exploring Abilene’s many attractions, including the Abilene & Smoky Valley Railroad, Eisenhower Presidential Library, Museum & Boyhood Home, Dickinson County Heritage Center, Historic Seelye Mansion, and the community’s other museums, shops and restaurants.

Admission is $5 for ages 6 and up. Children ages 5 and under are admitted free. The event is supported in part by a Dickinson County Celebrates America 250 grant.

Chisholm Trail Days offers one of the most authentic opportunities in Kansas to experience the history of the American West where it happened.

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A complete schedule of events is available at www.AbileneKansas.org/LonghornsandLegends.

Photo via Abilene Convention & Visitors Bureau