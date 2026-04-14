Flint Hills Grazing Course Series Offered

Kansas State University is partnering with the Noble Research Institute and USDA to offer a three-part grazing course in Council Grove this summer. The series will blend hands-on learning with practical business strategies to help Flint Hills ranchers implement adaptive grazing management practices.

According to the Kansas Livestock Association, the first course will be June 16-18 and will cover maximizing forage use, preventing overgrazing and calculating optimal stocking rates. The second session will take place July 14-16 and will focus on aligning day-to-day grazing decisions with ranch goals, making smart upgrades to fences and water systems, and creating flexible grazing schedules that respond to changing weather and market trends. The series will culminate August 11 with a grazing plan workshop designed to bring together the technical and business components from the prior sessions.

Space is limited to the first 35 participants. This series is designed as a complete program, so participants are expected to attend all three sessions to maximize the benefits. For more information or to secure a spot, click here.