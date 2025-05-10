Flint Hills Feast Planned

A culinary pop-up event that celebrates the flavors and traditions of the Flint Hills region of Kansas is planned for this srping. The Flint Hills Feast features authentic tastings from local artisan vendors, libations, and live music, all designed to showcase the unique food and culture of the area

The event will take place June 20 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Brandt House in Alma. Local ranchers Arturo and Wrenn Pacheco of Cooking with the Cowboy and Lauren Grier, cookbook author and creator of the food and travel blog Curious Plate, are hosting the event.

Throughout the evening, attendees will partake in heavy sample tastings from local vendors, food and cocktail demonstrations, and live music by Taphouse Trip. Tickets can be purchased here.

Follow Flint Hills Feast on Instagram and Facebook at @flinthillsfeast for more details and to learn more about the makers and growers being showcased. Bank of the Flint Hills, From the Land of Kansas, the Kansas Beef Council, Kansas Wheat and Visit Manhattan are sponsoring the event.