FIVE SWEDES EARN FOOTBALL PRESEASON HONORS

By Bethany Athletics Release August 26, 2024

Lindsborg, Kan. — The Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC) has announced the 2024 KCAC Football Kessinger Division Preseason Team, as voted on by coaches within the Kessinger Division. The group consisted of four sophomores, six juniors, and 24 seniors.

Friends University led the Kessinger division in honorees, with eight players being honored, followed closely by Evangel University with seven. McPherson College was next with six players honored, Bethany College and Bethel College followed that with five honorees each, and Southwestern College had four players honored.

Representing the Swedes were Michael YoungZamarion SpencerRuben AlmendarezTerry McCutcheon, and Zemonda Wilson.

Last year, Michael Young was a consistent threat to defenses averaging 14.3 yards per catch and scoring five touchdowns.

Zamarion Spencer is the lone returner on the preseason Kessinger Division Preseason Team. He will look to build on his freshman season where he ran for 580 yards and three touchdowns.

Ruben Almendarez earned All-KCAC Second Team honors last year and will look to continue anchoring down the offensive line’s right side.

In 2023, Terry McCutcheon tallied 36 solo tackles and 29 assisted averaging almost six tackles per game. McCutcheon also snagged an interception against Ottawa, forced a fumble against McPherson, and blocked a kick in the season finale against Friends.

Zemonda Wilson was a stellar cornerback last year securing the outside with 22 total tackles. Wilson also recorded two interceptions including one in the win against Tabor.

The Bethany College Football Team will begin their season in Kansas City, Mo. where they will face the Avila University Eagels with a 1:00 PM kickoff.

Check out the full list of the 2024 KCAC Football Kessinger Division Preseason Team below.

2024 KCAC FOOTBALL KESSINGER DIVISION PRESEASON TEAM

OFFENSE

POSITIONNAMEINSTITUTIONCLASSHOMETOWN
QBK’Vonte Baker*Friends UniversityJr.Wichita, Kan.
WRMichael Young#Bethany CollegeSo.Mansfield, Texas
WRTrevon Madison^Bethel CollegeSr.Detroit, Mich.
WRTraven Lewis-Johnson#McPherson CollegeJr.Montgomery, Texas
RBZamarion Spencer#Bethany CollegeSo.West Helena, Ark.
RBEric WilliamsEvangel UniversityJr.Irving, Texas
RBElias Pino*Friends UniversitySr.Houston, Texas
OLCJ Anoa’i*Evangel UniversitySr.Springfield, Mo.
OLKel Stroud*Friends UniversitySr.Chapman, Kan.
OLChris Shaw^McPherson CollegeSr.Scotts Valley, Calif.
OLRuben Almendarez^Bethany CollegeJr.Harlingen, Texas
OLLoggan Birch#Bethel CollegeSr.Burleson, Texas
OLKyree Watkins^Friends UniversitySr.Atlanta, Ga.
TEHarley BlaskeMcPherson CollegeSr.Sylvia, Kan.
TEJosh Boyanton#Southwestern CollegeSr.Mustang, Okla.
FBLaken Clowdus*Friends UniversitySr.Bartlesville, Okla.
UTLTrevon Madison*Bethel CollegeSr.Detroit, Mich.

Eric Williams = All-KCAC 2nd Team as Fullback in 2023.
Herley Blaskey = All-KCAC 2nd Team as Wide Receiver in 2023.

DEFENSE

POSITIONNAMEINSTITUTIONCLASSHOMETOWN
DLZach Myers*Evangel UniversitySr.Lee’s Summit, Mo.
DLJairo Castillo^Friends UniversitySr.Houston, Texas
DLJacob Goad#McPherson CollegeSr.Sapulpa, Okla.
DLErnest Ferrier III#Bethel CollegeSr.Humble, Texas
DLJacardon Hardemon#Southwestern CollegeSr.Bentonville, Ark.
LBBrad Myers*Evangel UniversityR-Sr.Lee’s Summit, Mo.
LBTate Seabolt#Bethel CollegeSr.Cimarron, Kan.
LBMarquis Willoughby^Friends UniversitySr.Brooklyn, N.Y.
LBTerry McCutcheon#Bethany CollegeSo.West, Texas
LBDreShaun Flowers#Southwestern CollegeSr.McAlester, Okla.
DBNehemiah Figueroa*McPherson CollegeSr.Boyertown, Pa.
DBNate Swofford*Evangel UniversitySr.Ava. Mo.
DBNolan Ewing^Friends UniversitySr.Spring Hill, Kan.
DBZemonda Wilson#Bethany CollegeSo.Brownburg, Ind.
DBDeago Stubbs^Southwestern CollegeSr.Las Vegas, Nev.

SPECIAL TEAMS

POSITIONNAMEINSTITUTIONCLASSHOMETOWN
PKevin Dodd^McPherson CollegeR-Jr.Tecumseh, Okla.
KJonah Edwards*Evangel UniversitySr.Tulsa, Okla.
PRTrevon Madison^Bethel CollegeSr.Detroit, Mich.
KRTrevon Madison^Bethel CollegeSr.Detroit, Mich.
LSCaleb Higginbottom#Evangel UniversityR-Jr.New Castle, Okla.
* = Indicates All-KCAC 1st Team in 2023
^ = Indicates All-KCAC 2nd Team in 2023
# = Indicates All-KCAC Honorable Mention Team in 2023