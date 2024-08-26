FIVE SWEDES EARN FOOTBALL PRESEASON HONORS

Lindsborg, Kan. — The Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC) has announced the 2024 KCAC Football Kessinger Division Preseason Team, as voted on by coaches within the Kessinger Division. The group consisted of four sophomores, six juniors, and 24 seniors.
Friends University led the Kessinger division in honorees, with eight players being honored, followed closely by Evangel University with seven. McPherson College was next with six players honored, Bethany College and Bethel College followed that with five honorees each, and Southwestern College had four players honored.
Representing the Swedes were Michael Young, Zamarion Spencer, Ruben Almendarez, Terry McCutcheon, and Zemonda Wilson.
Last year, Michael Young was a consistent threat to defenses averaging 14.3 yards per catch and scoring five touchdowns.
Zamarion Spencer is the lone returner on the preseason Kessinger Division Preseason Team. He will look to build on his freshman season where he ran for 580 yards and three touchdowns.
Ruben Almendarez earned All-KCAC Second Team honors last year and will look to continue anchoring down the offensive line’s right side.
In 2023, Terry McCutcheon tallied 36 solo tackles and 29 assisted averaging almost six tackles per game. McCutcheon also snagged an interception against Ottawa, forced a fumble against McPherson, and blocked a kick in the season finale against Friends.
Zemonda Wilson was a stellar cornerback last year securing the outside with 22 total tackles. Wilson also recorded two interceptions including one in the win against Tabor.
The Bethany College Football Team will begin their season in Kansas City, Mo. where they will face the Avila University Eagels with a 1:00 PM kickoff.
Check out the full list of the 2024 KCAC Football Kessinger Division Preseason Team below.
2024 KCAC FOOTBALL KESSINGER DIVISION PRESEASON TEAM
OFFENSE
|POSITION
|NAME
|INSTITUTION
|CLASS
|HOMETOWN
|QB
|K’Vonte Baker*
|Friends University
|Jr.
|Wichita, Kan.
|WR
|Michael Young#
|Bethany College
|So.
|Mansfield, Texas
|WR
|Trevon Madison^
|Bethel College
|Sr.
|Detroit, Mich.
|WR
|Traven Lewis-Johnson#
|McPherson College
|Jr.
|Montgomery, Texas
|RB
|Zamarion Spencer#
|Bethany College
|So.
|West Helena, Ark.
|RB
|Eric Williams
|Evangel University
|Jr.
|Irving, Texas
|RB
|Elias Pino*
|Friends University
|Sr.
|Houston, Texas
|OL
|CJ Anoa’i*
|Evangel University
|Sr.
|Springfield, Mo.
|OL
|Kel Stroud*
|Friends University
|Sr.
|Chapman, Kan.
|OL
|Chris Shaw^
|McPherson College
|Sr.
|Scotts Valley, Calif.
|OL
|Ruben Almendarez^
|Bethany College
|Jr.
|Harlingen, Texas
|OL
|Loggan Birch#
|Bethel College
|Sr.
|Burleson, Texas
|OL
|Kyree Watkins^
|Friends University
|Sr.
|Atlanta, Ga.
|TE
|Harley Blaske
|McPherson College
|Sr.
|Sylvia, Kan.
|TE
|Josh Boyanton#
|Southwestern College
|Sr.
|Mustang, Okla.
|FB
|Laken Clowdus*
|Friends University
|Sr.
|Bartlesville, Okla.
|UTL
|Trevon Madison*
|Bethel College
|Sr.
|Detroit, Mich.
Eric Williams = All-KCAC 2nd Team as Fullback in 2023.
Herley Blaskey = All-KCAC 2nd Team as Wide Receiver in 2023.
DEFENSE
|POSITION
|NAME
|INSTITUTION
|CLASS
|HOMETOWN
|DL
|Zach Myers*
|Evangel University
|Sr.
|Lee’s Summit, Mo.
|DL
|Jairo Castillo^
|Friends University
|Sr.
|Houston, Texas
|DL
|Jacob Goad#
|McPherson College
|Sr.
|Sapulpa, Okla.
|DL
|Ernest Ferrier III#
|Bethel College
|Sr.
|Humble, Texas
|DL
|Jacardon Hardemon#
|Southwestern College
|Sr.
|Bentonville, Ark.
|LB
|Brad Myers*
|Evangel University
|R-Sr.
|Lee’s Summit, Mo.
|LB
|Tate Seabolt#
|Bethel College
|Sr.
|Cimarron, Kan.
|LB
|Marquis Willoughby^
|Friends University
|Sr.
|Brooklyn, N.Y.
|LB
|Terry McCutcheon#
|Bethany College
|So.
|West, Texas
|LB
|DreShaun Flowers#
|Southwestern College
|Sr.
|McAlester, Okla.
|DB
|Nehemiah Figueroa*
|McPherson College
|Sr.
|Boyertown, Pa.
|DB
|Nate Swofford*
|Evangel University
|Sr.
|Ava. Mo.
|DB
|Nolan Ewing^
|Friends University
|Sr.
|Spring Hill, Kan.
|DB
|Zemonda Wilson#
|Bethany College
|So.
|Brownburg, Ind.
|DB
|Deago Stubbs^
|Southwestern College
|Sr.
|Las Vegas, Nev.
SPECIAL TEAMS
|POSITION
|NAME
|INSTITUTION
|CLASS
|HOMETOWN
|P
|Kevin Dodd^
|McPherson College
|R-Jr.
|Tecumseh, Okla.
|K
|Jonah Edwards*
|Evangel University
|Sr.
|Tulsa, Okla.
|PR
|Trevon Madison^
|Bethel College
|Sr.
|Detroit, Mich.
|KR
|Trevon Madison^
|Bethel College
|Sr.
|Detroit, Mich.
|LS
|Caleb Higginbottom#
|Evangel University
|R-Jr.
|New Castle, Okla.
|* = Indicates All-KCAC 1st Team in 2023
|^ = Indicates All-KCAC 2nd Team in 2023
|# = Indicates All-KCAC Honorable Mention Team in 2023