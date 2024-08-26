FIVE SWEDES EARN FOOTBALL PRESEASON HONORS

Lindsborg, Kan. — The Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC) has announced the 2024 KCAC Football Kessinger Division Preseason Team, as voted on by coaches within the Kessinger Division. The group consisted of four sophomores, six juniors, and 24 seniors.

Friends University led the Kessinger division in honorees, with eight players being honored, followed closely by Evangel University with seven. McPherson College was next with six players honored, Bethany College and Bethel College followed that with five honorees each, and Southwestern College had four players honored.

Representing the Swedes were Michael Young, Zamarion Spencer, Ruben Almendarez, Terry McCutcheon, and Zemonda Wilson.

Last year, Michael Young was a consistent threat to defenses averaging 14.3 yards per catch and scoring five touchdowns.

Zamarion Spencer is the lone returner on the preseason Kessinger Division Preseason Team. He will look to build on his freshman season where he ran for 580 yards and three touchdowns.

Ruben Almendarez earned All-KCAC Second Team honors last year and will look to continue anchoring down the offensive line’s right side.

In 2023, Terry McCutcheon tallied 36 solo tackles and 29 assisted averaging almost six tackles per game. McCutcheon also snagged an interception against Ottawa, forced a fumble against McPherson, and blocked a kick in the season finale against Friends.

Zemonda Wilson was a stellar cornerback last year securing the outside with 22 total tackles. Wilson also recorded two interceptions including one in the win against Tabor.

The Bethany College Football Team will begin their season in Kansas City, Mo. where they will face the Avila University Eagels with a 1:00 PM kickoff.

Check out the full list of the 2024 KCAC Football Kessinger Division Preseason Team below.

2024 KCAC FOOTBALL KESSINGER DIVISION PRESEASON TEAM

OFFENSE

POSITION NAME INSTITUTION CLASS HOMETOWN QB K’Vonte Baker* Friends University Jr. Wichita, Kan. WR Michael Young# Bethany College So. Mansfield, Texas WR Trevon Madison^ Bethel College Sr. Detroit, Mich. WR Traven Lewis-Johnson# McPherson College Jr. Montgomery, Texas RB Zamarion Spencer# Bethany College So. West Helena, Ark. RB Eric Williams Evangel University Jr. Irving, Texas RB Elias Pino* Friends University Sr. Houston, Texas OL CJ Anoa’i* Evangel University Sr. Springfield, Mo. OL Kel Stroud* Friends University Sr. Chapman, Kan. OL Chris Shaw^ McPherson College Sr. Scotts Valley, Calif. OL Ruben Almendarez^ Bethany College Jr. Harlingen, Texas OL Loggan Birch# Bethel College Sr. Burleson, Texas OL Kyree Watkins^ Friends University Sr. Atlanta, Ga. TE Harley Blaske McPherson College Sr. Sylvia, Kan. TE Josh Boyanton# Southwestern College Sr. Mustang, Okla. FB Laken Clowdus* Friends University Sr. Bartlesville, Okla. UTL Trevon Madison* Bethel College Sr. Detroit, Mich.

Eric Williams = All-KCAC 2nd Team as Fullback in 2023.

Herley Blaskey = All-KCAC 2nd Team as Wide Receiver in 2023.

DEFENSE

POSITION NAME INSTITUTION CLASS HOMETOWN DL Zach Myers* Evangel University Sr. Lee’s Summit, Mo. DL Jairo Castillo^ Friends University Sr. Houston, Texas DL Jacob Goad# McPherson College Sr. Sapulpa, Okla. DL Ernest Ferrier III# Bethel College Sr. Humble, Texas DL Jacardon Hardemon# Southwestern College Sr. Bentonville, Ark. LB Brad Myers* Evangel University R-Sr. Lee’s Summit, Mo. LB Tate Seabolt# Bethel College Sr. Cimarron, Kan. LB Marquis Willoughby^ Friends University Sr. Brooklyn, N.Y. LB Terry McCutcheon# Bethany College So. West, Texas LB DreShaun Flowers# Southwestern College Sr. McAlester, Okla. DB Nehemiah Figueroa* McPherson College Sr. Boyertown, Pa. DB Nate Swofford* Evangel University Sr. Ava. Mo. DB Nolan Ewing^ Friends University Sr. Spring Hill, Kan. DB Zemonda Wilson# Bethany College So. Brownburg, Ind. DB Deago Stubbs^ Southwestern College Sr. Las Vegas, Nev.

SPECIAL TEAMS

POSITION NAME INSTITUTION CLASS HOMETOWN P Kevin Dodd^ McPherson College R-Jr. Tecumseh, Okla. K Jonah Edwards* Evangel University Sr. Tulsa, Okla. PR Trevon Madison^ Bethel College Sr. Detroit, Mich. KR Trevon Madison^ Bethel College Sr. Detroit, Mich. LS Caleb Higginbottom# Evangel University R-Jr. New Castle, Okla.