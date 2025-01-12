First Messiah Rehearsals Planned

The rehearsal schedule is set for one of the longest running performances in the country.

This year will mark the 144th performance of Handel’s Messiah by the Bethany Oratorio Society, the longest-running annual presentation in the United States.

Messiah will be performed on Palm Sunday, April 13, and Bach’s The Passion According to St. Matthew will be performed on Friday, April 13. The performance of Handel’s “Messiah” will include a full orchestra, showcasing the grandeur of this piece. Responding to community input, the performance of Bach’s “St. Matthew Passion” will return to Bethany Lutheran Church, an intimate venue that will allow for greater clarity and emotional depth.

Both performances will feature the talented members of the Bethany Oratorio Society and professional soloists. Additionally, community members, alumni, and music enthusiasts are invited to join the chorus and are encouraged to participate in this collaborative musical experience.

Led by Assistant Professor of Music and Director Troy Robertson, the first Messiah rehearsal will be January 26. The first rehearsal for The Passion According to St. Matthew will be January 28.

Both rehearsals will take place in Presser Hall, located on the campus of Bethany College, 335 E. Swensson Street.

For rehearsal information, contact Assistant Professor of Music and Director of Choral Activities, Troy Robertson at [email protected].