Central Softball Honors Seniors, Drops Regular Season Finale to Derby

Courtesy of Salina Central Athletics, seniors pictured left to right- Ellie Riekhof, Madison Berndt and Brooke Banninger.

GAME 1:

DERBY 6

CENTRAL 1

The final regular season games of 2026 presented Salina Central with an opportunity to knock off the top team in Class 6A, the undefeated Derby Panthers. Derby entered Tuesday 24-0 poised to keep its perfect record alive while Central looked for a signature win before the postseason.

Sophia Johnson started Game 1 for Central and did her best to contain a relentless Panthers lineup. Derby wasted no time in the 1st inning, starting the game with three straight hits to take an early 2-0 lead as Karlie Demel drove in Kayla Cooper and Brielle Hendrick.

The Mustangs only had a couple chances to breakthrough against Derby’s starter Addi Gutzmer. The first opportunity came in the 2nd when Gutzmer walked Ellie Riekhof and Paityn Berndt to start the inning. Gutzmer retired the next three Mustangs to escape the first jam.

Central went without a hit until the 3rd inning. Joely Guyett then doubled down the left field line but was left stranded in scoring position.

Gutzmer settled in for Derby after the Mustangs threat in the 3rd and retired 9 of the next 10 hitters.

While Gutzmer kept the Mustangs offense quiet, the Panthers slowly added to their lead, scoring in 5 of 6 innings.

Trailing 6-0 entering the bottom of the 6th, Central took advantage of a leadoff walk and manufactured its first run. Katy Wagner drove in Joely Guyett with a base hit to make it 6-1.

In the 7th, Derby’s Addi Gutzmer put the finishing touches on her complete game victory, retiring the side in order. She ended Game 1 with 11 strikeouts and just two hits allowed over 7 innings in the circle.

In between games, Central honored its three seniors.

Left to right- team manager Madison Berndt and players Brooke Banninger and Ellie Riekhof (Picture courtesy of Max Islein)

GAME 2:

DERBY 6

CENTRAL 3

Central got off to a better start in Game 2 and led Derby 3-1 after 4 innings.

Mistakes hurt the Mustangs in the following frame as the 5th inning was extended by the first of multiple errors committed throughout the second game.

Derby plated three runs in the 5th and shutout Central the rest of the game. The Mustangs committed a season-high six errors in the regular season finale.

Tuesday’s losses did not move Central out of its current seeding in the 5A West bracket. They remain the 3-seed heading into Saturday’s bracket release when they will learn who will join them for their regional on the 19th.

Central ended the regular season at 21-5 while Derby remains undefeated at 26-0.