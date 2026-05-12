Diamond Rio to Perform at Festival

Country music hitmakers Diamond Rio will be among performers at the 50th Smoky Hill River Festival.

According to the Festival, this year’s entertainment features outstanding performers from the region and across the nation, representing a wide variety of musical styles, from familiar favorites to the unconventional.

The headline entertainment includes:

Friday Headliner: Diamond Rio – Known for making timeless country music for over thirty years, Diamond Rio brings a legacy of chart-topping country hits, including “How Your Love Makes Me Feel,” “One More Day,” “Beautiful Mess,” “Unbelievable,” and “I Believe.” With more than 6.8 million albums sold and 1.05 billion+ global streams, the band has charted 20 Top 10 singles, 15 Top 5 singles, and seven No. 1 singles. Diamond Rio is a Grand Ole Opry member, a multiple-time CMA/ACM Vocal Group of the Year winner, and has earned numerous Grammy nominations, including a Grammy win for The Reason.

Known for making timeless country music for over thirty years, Diamond Rio brings a legacy of chart-topping country hits, including “How Your Love Makes Me Feel,” “One More Day,” “Beautiful Mess,” “Unbelievable,” and “I Believe.” With more than 6.8 million albums sold and 1.05 billion+ global streams, the band has charted 20 Top 10 singles, 15 Top 5 singles, and seven No. 1 singles. Diamond Rio is a Grand Ole Opry member, a multiple-time CMA/ACM Vocal Group of the Year winner, and has earned numerous Grammy nominations, including a Grammy win for The Reason. Saturday Headliner: Lost Wax – Lost Wax performs original mashups spanning five decades to celebrate 50 years of the Festival. The party band, known for high-energy shows and genre-blending sets, will move from disco and classic rock to modern hits. Wear gold and bring your dancing shoes!

Lost Wax performs original mashups spanning five decades to celebrate 50 years of the Festival. The party band, known for high-energy shows and genre-blending sets, will move from disco and classic rock to modern hits. Wear gold and bring your dancing shoes! Sunday Closing Act: Don Wagner & Friends – With roots in bluegrass and Americana, Don Wagner & Friends will close out the Festival with a heartland sound and special guest appearances, bringing a hometown finish to the weekend.

In addition to this year’s headliners, the following bands will be making multiple appearances throughout the Festival:

Papa Green Shoes (Blues/Rock) – Springfield, MO – Papa Green Shoes is a high-energy, four-piece band rooted in modern blues with touches of soul, funk, and rock. Known for strong musicianship across the lineup, all four members are skilled soloists and lead vocalists.

Papa Green Shoes is a high-energy, four-piece band rooted in modern blues with touches of soul, funk, and rock. Known for strong musicianship across the lineup, all four members are skilled soloists and lead vocalists. Me Like Bees (Indie Rock) – Joplin, MO – Me Like Bees delivers danceable, guitar-driven indie rock shaped by the 2000s era, drawing inspiration from bands like The Strokes, Modest Mouse, The White Stripes, and Franz Ferdinand. The band pairs a punchy modern sound with a story rooted in Kansas connections and Southwest Missouri grit.

Me Like Bees delivers danceable, guitar-driven indie rock shaped by the 2000s era, drawing inspiration from bands like The Strokes, Modest Mouse, The White Stripes, and Franz Ferdinand. The band pairs a punchy modern sound with a story rooted in Kansas connections and Southwest Missouri grit. Audrey LeCrone (Jazz) – (from Salina / based in New Orleans, LA) – Audrey LeCrone brings a cheeky, sultry jazz act that evokes the edgy energy of a speakeasy lounge. Her captivating performances bring a fresh take on century-old jazz and blues tunes.

Audrey LeCrone brings a cheeky, sultry jazz act that evokes the edgy energy of a speakeasy lounge. Her captivating performances bring a fresh take on century-old jazz and blues tunes. Joe’s Pet Project (Pop Rock) – Salina, KS – A free-wheelin’ musical experiment nearly 25 years in the making, Joe’s Pet Project (JPP) is known for euphoric live shows mixing diverse originals with eclectic covers. Fronted by Grammy- and Tony-nominated Nathan Tysen, JPP recently released their first full-length album, We Go On & On (Joy Machine Records). The band promises to entertain and inspire with their pop-rock stylings and hometown attitude.

A free-wheelin’ musical experiment nearly 25 years in the making, Joe’s Pet Project (JPP) is known for euphoric live shows mixing diverse originals with eclectic covers. Fronted by Grammy- and Tony-nominated Nathan Tysen, JPP recently released their first full-length album, We Go On & On (Joy Machine Records). The band promises to entertain and inspire with their pop-rock stylings and hometown attitude. Mariachi Los Reales de Kansas City (Mariachi) – Kansas City, MO – Mariachi Los Reales de Kansas City brings traditional mariachi to the Festival with both stage performances and roving sets. Friday night also features a special collaboration with a traditional dance group at the Eric Stein Stage.

Mariachi Los Reales de Kansas City brings traditional mariachi to the Festival with both stage performances and roving sets. Friday night also features a special collaboration with a traditional dance group at the Eric Stein Stage. Alfonso Vela y Los Alfas Del Norte (Música Norteña) – Kansas City, MO – Alfonso Vela y Los Alfas Del Norte (translation: Alfonso Vela and the Alphas of the North), delivers Música Norteña built around the classic ensemble of accordion, bajo sexto, electric bass, and drums, bringing a distinct regional sound to the weekend lineup.

Find more details on this year’s entertainment online at https://www.riverfestival.com/performers/.

The Smoky Hill River Festival is made possible by the generous individuals, sponsors, and community partners who invest in this event each year. Special thanks to this year’s headlining act sponsors, Great Plains Manufacturing, Y93.7 / KSAL Newsradio, Bennington State Bank, and FM 104.9.

Admission to the Festival is by weekend wristband ($15 in advance, $20 at the gate) available in many local locations and regional cities starting Friday, May 1, or by daily wristband ($10, sold only at the gate). Children 11 and under get in free. See a list of all local or regional wristband retailers at https://www.riverfestival.com/participating-retailers/.

Festival hours are Thursday, June 11, from 4 pm to 10 pm, Friday and Saturday, from 10 am to 10 pm, and Sunday, June 14, from 10 am to 4 pm.

On Thursday, June 11, the Festival opens food vendors, an art patron party, and the Festival Jam produced by S.M. Hanson Music. Music starts at 5:45 pm and includes 17 bands playing 12-minute sets for four hours. From Friday through Sunday, the Festival is in full swing with three stages of live entertainment, roving artists, the art show and installations, Artyopolis, and food vendors throughout the weekend.