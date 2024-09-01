Fire Department to Upgrade Equipment

The Salina City Commission approved the purchase of new rescue tools and various new equipment for the Salina Fire Department. The agency will also be improving the condition of their trucks.

Battalion Chief Derrick Herzog said the fire department wants their rescue trucks to “improve.” He gave a list of items and tools that were proposed to the commission:

TNT battery operated hydraulic rescue equipment.

Super Vac ventilated fans and fan tubes.

Milwaukee battery operated lighting equipment.

Other ventilation equipment.

The proposed total purchase price of the new tools and equipment would be $302,683.96.

The fire department also proposed selling current apparatus. Deputy Fire Chief Shane Pearson describes commission percentage on the sales price of 6 fire apparatus.

Brindlee Fire Mountain Apparatus will be receiving the used apparatus from the fire department. Brindlee is known to be on of the world’s largest used fire truck sales and service companies. They dedicate the refurbishment of used fire apparatus.

City commission agreed to authorize both the disposal of 6 fire apparatus and the purchase of new tools and equipment for the fire department.