Finnegan Returns; Rookie Robertson Signed

WICHITA, Kan. (July 29) – The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL’s San Jose Sharks, AHL’s San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today the re-signing of forward Ryan Finnegan and signing of rookie forward Liam Robertson for the 2024-25 season.

Finnegan, 27, begins his second full season as a pro. The Tecumseh, Kansas native registered 14 points (8g, 6a) in 43 games last year for the Thunder. Finnegan came on strong late last season, tallying points in four-straight contests at the beginning of March. He also appeared in three games for the Reading Royals in 2022-23, recording one assist.

The 5-foot-9, 165-pound forward completed a five-year career at Lindenwood University prior to turning pro. He tallied 20 or more points per season in four of his five years at the collegiate level.

In 2022-23, Finnegan recorded 20 points (6g, 14a) in 29 games, which was the first year Lindenwood played at the NCAA DI level. Overall, he finished with 130 points (41g, 89a) in 97 games. Finnegan helped Lindenwood to an ACHA Title in 2014-15.

Robertson, 24, turns pro after spending the last five years at Union College. The Clarington, Ontario native skated in all 34 games as a senior, collecting 23 points (10g, 13a) and led the team with seven power play markers.

He earned ECAC Hockey Second Team Honors and was also selected as ECAC Forward of the Week ending on January 22, 2024. Robertson finished with 63 points (35g, 28a) in 131 career games for the Chargers.

Before he headed to college, the 6-foot-2, 172-pound forward spent two years in junior hockey playing for the Ontario Junior Hockey League’s Whitby Fury. Robertson played his last year with the United States Hockey League’s Youngstown Phantoms. In 150 career junior games, he registered 69 points (30g, 39a) between the two teams.

